Construction of Meghalaya Assembly building makes good progress

SHILLONG: Construction work at the new complex of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at Mawdiangdiang is making good progress and the project is stated to be 25 percent complete in the first 6 months of its execution.

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday inspected the ongoing construction work of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang and expressed optimism that the project would be completed in time.

The Assembly Speaker was accompanied by PWD Minister, (Buildings) Comingone Ymbon and a team of officials.

“The progress is very good and I am hopeful that it will be completed in time,” said Lyngdoh.

Recalling his past visit to the site, Lyngdoh said, “Five to six months ago when I had visited not much was done but now the slabs and columns have all been put in place and it is moving fast”.

Enquired whether the financial challenges the state is faced with will have any adverse effect on the ongoing project, Lyngdoh said, “I have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister and as of now we are ok and trying to find out ways and means to provide financial support to the contractor”.

He also said that they review the position of the funding soon as far as this building is concerned,” he added.

It may be recalled that the High Powered Committee on February last had allotted the work for construction of the new Assembly building to Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd. The new Assembly building would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 127 crores.

The firm has been given 30 months to complete the project and is directed to hand over the building to the state government on or before January 14, 2022.

The cost for the construction of the Assembly building is Rs 127 crore.

On the other hand, an official of the implementing agency said that the building would be completed in the next two years.

The need for the new Assembly building arose after the 125-year-old structure that had housed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at Kyndailad was razed to the ground in a devastating fire in 2001 and since then the state is still struggling to have its permanent Assembly building.