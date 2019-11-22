Fossil discovered in War Jaintia area

SHILLONG: In a chance discovery, a job card holder in Jaintia Hills stumbled upon a neatly preserved fossil at Nongbareh near Amkoi in War Jaintia area while she and others were working on a road construction site funded under the MGNREG scheme.

Amkoi is 111 km from Shillong.

The fossil, embedded in a large stone, closely resembled an insect, albeit prehistoric.

Sources informed that since the area is likely to have more well-preserved fossils, the labourers have stopped the construction work as they want scientists to inspect their ‘discovery’.