India asks Pak to provide consular access to 2 Indians

New Delhi: India has asked Pakistan to provide consular access to two Indians who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side and were arrested there.

“We have seen reports that there were two Indian nationals who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan sometime in 2016-17. We had informed the Pakistan officials. Since then, we did not get any response. The sudden announcement of arrest is a matter of surprise to us,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

On Monday, Pakistani authorities produced the two Indians, Prasanth Vaindan and Bari Lal, in court for entering Pakistan without legal travel documents. (IANS)