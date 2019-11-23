BJP making mockery of Constitution: Digvijaya Singh

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making a “mockery of the Constitution” and said that Ajit Pawar went alone with the saffron party and none of the other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs will support him.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress headquarters here, senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said, “This is making a mockery of the Constitution. The BJP did the same in Goa, Meghalaya and other states.”

Firing salvos at the BJP, Singh asked, “Did all the MLAs sign the letter of support to the BJP? And what will happen to the cases filed against Ajit Pawar now?”

The Congress leader said that none of the NCP MLAs will support Ajit Pawar. Singh also asked the Shiv Sena to hit the streets to show their power in Mumbai.

The Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP were left surprised after Ajit Pawar on Saturday morning took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. The three parties were supposed to seal the Maharashtra alliance deal later in the day.

IANS