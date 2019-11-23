Meghalaya Governor declines to impose Administrator’s rule in KHADC

SHILLONG: What is construed to be a shot in the arm of the newly-elected Chief Executive Member (CEM), Latiplang Kharkongor and the Executive Committee of United Democratic Forum (UDF), Meghalaya Governor, Tathagata Roy has declined to accede to the State Government’s request for imposing Administrator’s Rule in Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

This was informed by Pravin Bakshi, Secretary to the Meghalaya Governor, on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that the NPP-led state government had recommended administrator’s rule though Independent MDC from Nongthymmai, Latiplang Kharkongor was elected as the new CEM of the council on Friday. Kharkongor is part of the newly-formed UDF coalition in KHADC.

Springing a surprise, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Executive Committee led by the UDP-NPP combine was toppled when the Chairman of KHADC, PN Syiem, voted against the alliance after the ruling alliance and the Opposition tied at 14 each. The no-confidence motion against the EC was brought by the Congress and it was supposed to be a routine exercise to discuss certain issues.

Earlier, since there was a tie, the chairman of KHADC exercised his vote as per the Rule 25 of the Assam Meghalaya Autonomous District Council (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951. Casting the last vote, the chairman favoured the opposition members.

Four-time KHADC member Latiplang Kharkongor was elected unopposed on Friday as the new CEM of the Council. The UDA had boycotted the election of CEM.