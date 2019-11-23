NPP to act against Syiem

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party (NPP) is set to take disciplinary action against its MDC, PN Syiem, for voting against the ruling alliance in the no-confidence motion in the KHADC while its ally, the United Democratic Party (UDP), also slammed him for his betrayal.

Syiem’s deciding vote as chairman of the KHADC in favour of the non-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress toppled the Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Earlier, the two sides had tied at 14 votes each.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Executive Committee was led by the NPP and UDP.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi on Friday said that disciplinary action will be taken against Syiem for not abiding by the decision of the party to stick with the UDA.

“The disciplinary committee of the party will meet soon to discuss the matter and take disciplinary action against Syiem”, Kharlukhi said. The no-confidence motion against the EC was brought by the Congress and it was supposed to be a routine exercise to discuss certain issues.

Kharlukhi termed Syiem as a turncoat who kept the party in the dark and did not abide by the decision of the party.

On the upheaval in the KHADC, Kharlukhi said that the people of Khasi hills have rejected the Congress in the last elections to the council but the party is trying to come back to power through the backdoor and with the help of the NPP turncoat MDC (PN Syiem).

He said that the NPP believes in the BJP slogan of a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ and will not allow the party to gain a foothold in the state.

“The government has recommended administrative rule for the KHADC to the Governor and it is up to him to take a decision”, he added.

Betrayal charge

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh slammed Syiem saying it’s not encouraging for a senior leader to betray the alliance. “We never expected this kind of betrayal”, Lyngdoh said.

Expressing surprise over the no-confidence motion against the former CEM Teinwell Dkhar, Lyngdoh wondered how the opposition will form the new EC when they have only 14 MDCs.

“It will only create instability in the council and encourage poaching of the MDCs here and there,” Lyngdoh said even as he added that this is a time when the district councils in the state should stand united as the state is grappling with several issues.

Asked if administrator’s rule is the need of the hour in the KHADC, he said that the governor and the state government will examine the matter.

He also blamed the Congress for the situation in the KHADC.