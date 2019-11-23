Union minister bats for organic farming promotion in NE

ICAR regional committee meet gets under way in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Kailash Choudhary emphasised on developing organic farming in the region and eliminating harmful fertilisers and pesticides in farming.

Addressing the inaugural day of the 24th regional committee meeting of ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Research Complex for NEH Region for Zone- III here on Saturday, Choudhury highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision for farmers by convergence of technologies based on available resources which would help double farmer’s income by the year 2022.

He informed that the KVKs (Krishi Vikash Kendras) spread across the region were doing laudable jobs by testing and demonstrating frontline technologies and imparting training to farmers and the youth to enhance their understanding and skill for adopting new technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam agriculture minister, Atul Bora, said the economy of North Eastern region was still mainly agrarian, while most of the states in the country were gradually moving away from their traditional agri-based economies to industry or service-oriented economies.

He said that with the region still lagging behind, it was imperative institutions such as the Assam Agriculture University and other agriculture universities and research institutes of the region including ICAR help contribute to enhance crop productivity with suitable varieties and innovate crop production practices, which are suitable for local farmers.

Over 150 delegates of the region, from deputy directors, assistant directors of ICAR, along with vice chancellors of different agricultural universities, senior officers and professors and scientists of ICAR were present in the meeting.