JD (U) backs anti-CAB stir

SHILLONG: The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday pledged its support to the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The party’s expression of support came from the JD(U) Secretary General KC Tyagi during a meeting with NESO leaders along with other student bodies from the North East, including president of the KSU, at his office in New Delhi, a press release said.

During the meeting the NESO leaders expressed their opposition to the proposed CAB. Tyagi on behalf of JD (U) reiterated the party’s stand against the bill and pledged support to the anti-CAB movement launched by NESO.

The NESO delegation is camping in New Delhi and will meet leaders from various national and regional parties, including Samajwadi Party,

Trinamool Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, Biju Janata Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Indian National Congress, Dravida Munetra Kazhagham among others seek their support for the permanent withdrawal of CAB.