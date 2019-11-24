Passing-out parade gives 477 policemen to state

SHILLONG: A passing-out parade of 41st batch of unarmed recruit constable was held on Friday at Armed Police Training Centre 1st MLP Bn, Mawiong.

The programme was attended by senior police officials, parents of the trainees and the general public.

Altogether, 477 constables passed out from the training centre to offer their services to the society.

H Nongpluh, IPS, Addl. Director General of Police (TAP),Meghalaya, Shillong — who was present during the programme as the chief guest — appreciated the trainees for their impressive performance during the passing-out parade. He also stressed on the need to work as a team, to never be arrogant and to always be polite but firm in their dealings.

DD Sangma, IPS, Commandant, 1st MLP Bn, mentioned that the trainees were imparted training on IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act, NDPS Act, POCSO Act, Prevention of Domestic Violence Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, Discourses on Human Rights etc. Adequate inputs on skills of handling various weapons, field craft tactics, jungle warfare and mob control were also imparted to the trainees, he said.

The trainees were further taught some essential sign languages which will go long way in understating and helping differently abled persons,” he said , adding that training on first aid, life-saving skills and disaster management were also imparted.

Sangma also appreciated all the outdoor instructors and indoor faculty members for their hard work in moulding and shaping the new recruits to become strong and dedicated policemen. He also thanked the parents of the trainees for their support and motivation.