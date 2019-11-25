Assam signs MOU signed for holding Filmfare Awards

GUWAHATI: Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Times of India Group on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a city hotel in presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Managing Director of Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited Vineet Jain and Assam’s Minister of Tourism Chandan Brahma for organising the 65th Filmfare Awards at Guwahati on 15th November, 2020. This is the very first time that the event will take place outside Mumbai.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Sonowal said that Assamese film industry started its journey with Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla’s film ‘Joymoti’ in 1935 and it grew from strength to strength with contributions from artistes like Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Phani Sarma, Bhupen Hazarika, Nip Barua, Brajen Barua, Munin Barua, Abdul Mazid, Bhabendra Nath Saikia, Aideu Handiqui among others.

Terming the Filmfare Awards as a platform to showcase Assam’s potential and beauty at the world stage, he urged everyone to make the best use of this opportunity and give their best to make this event a grand success.

“Cinema has always been playing the role of a catalyst in integrating different sections of the society and it can greatly help Assam to become the gateway to South East Asia taking advantage of Act East Policy. 200 crore people across the globe would be made aware about the state’s cultural heritage and tourism potential through the Filmfare Awards. People of Assam must take this opportunity to glorify Assam strongly at the global stage.” Sonowal said.

The Chief Minister also said that an environment of filmmaking was taking place in Assam which could be seen from the success of films such as Zubin Garg’s Kanchanjangha, Jatin Bora’s Ratnakar, Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing among others. Urging the new age filmmakers of the state to make quality films which could capture the audiences’ imagination in the entire SE Asia, Sonowal underlined the need to establish one’s superiority through a competitive spirit.