Base laid for road to Garo Hills village

TURA: Gambegre MLA and Chairman of the State Programme Implementation and Monitoring Committee, Saleng A Sangma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for construction including metalling and blacktopping of a road from 108th km of NH-51 to Dinasagre village under Central Road Fund (CRF) 2018-19.

Block Development Officer, Gambegre C&RD Block, Manoranjan Marak,

Additional Chief Engineer (PWD Roads), Tura Gromyko Marak, Executive Engineer, PWD Roads, F W Momin, other officials of the department, the Nokma and people of the area were present at the function.

It may be mentioned that the road construction of 3.5 km from Balamagre to Dinasagre village has been sanctioned for an amount of Rs 6 crores which is expected to complete within 18 months time.

Lauding the efforts of the officials of the department, the MLA said that the road when complete will greatly benefit the people of Dinasagre village and urged the people to take advantage of it adding that access to transportation facilities in the region will help to boost the sale of local produce and thereby uplift the economy of the region. Sangma also urged the people to maintain cleanliness in the surrounding areas including the market places so that the area becomes one of the cleanest village in the region in future.