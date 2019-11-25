DC Hailakandi reviews preparedness of IMI 2.0

GUWAHATI: Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi district in South Assam, Keerthi Jalli reviewed the preparedness for the roll out of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0 from December 3 in Hailakandi district.

Reviewing the preparedness at a meeting of the District Task Force at her office conference hall here on Monday, Jalli emphasised on the importance of immunisation of children and pregnant women as part of the IMI 2.0. She asked the senior officials of health and other line departments, heads of BPHCs, sectoral medical officers and other functionaries to work in sync to achieve full immunisation of children and pregnant women in the district. “Not a single child and pregnant woman must be left out of the immunisation drive ” Jalli said, adding that the health functionaries must bring it to the notice of the administration if there is resistance from any quarter.

Joint Director, Health Services, Dr. Abed Rasul Mazumder revealed that 298 ‘drop out or left out’ children in the age group of 0-2 years and 42 numbers of pregnant women would be covered under the IMI 2.0.

District Immunisation Officer, Dr. K Thambalsanen Rongmei said that altogether four rounds will be held under IMI 2.0 covering five blocks, including PP centre urban. “82 villages and hamlets have been identified for head count survey,” said Dr. Rongmei adding that the district is well on its way to attaining cent per cent immunisation by March 2020.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, in charge of Health, EL Faihraem asked each and every health functionary to remain stationed at the fixed camps to ensure no child or woman misses out.

IMI 2.0 aims to achieve targets of full immunisation coverage in 272 districts in 27 States and will be implemented at the block level.

In a bid to achieve the target of full immunization, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0 from December 2019 to March 2020. Several ministries have joined hands in taking the mission forward.

The IMI 2.0 portal launched recently has been designed to capture information on the block wise target of children and pregnant women to be vaccinated during the IMI drive and also the coverage data during the rounds of activity. “The data will be entered at the district level. This will help the programme officers and administrators at the block, district, state and national level to have real time information on the progress of the campaign and also take timely action on slow progress in any particular area,” said a health official.

He added that learnings from polio campaign have further provided guidance for rollout of Mission Indradhanush and its intensified drive.

Since 2014, from the inception of Narendra Modi government”s programme Mission Indradhanush — the Universal Immunization (UIP) — the basket of vaccines has expanded to cover 12 Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPDs) from the earlier seven.

As of today, Mission Indradhanush and related programmes have successfully reached out to 3.39 crore children and 87.2 lakh pregnant women in India.