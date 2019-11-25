Not able to perform well: B’desh skipper

Kolkata: After facing a 2-0 defeat against India in the two-match Test series, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque on Sunday said that he would not give any excuse for the team’s loss as the side was not able to perform well.

His remarks came after side’s loss by an innings and 46 runs in the day-night Test here at the Eden Gardens.

“There is no reason to give excuses, I won’t give any excuse, as a team we were not able to perform well and we were not able to stay at the crease for a long time. We batted in a disappointing manner. India has one of the best bowling attacks in the world, they understand how to execute their skills and they have a good sense of reading the match situation”, Mominul told reporters after the end of the day-night Test.

“It is a disappointing result and obviously you feel bad when you are not able to win. From this series, we can learn a lot. Team-wise, everyone would take a learning curve for the next series, they will come out better. Both technical and tactical aspects need to be better in our side,” he added. Bangladesh had lost the services of both Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal before the series against India.Shakib had been banned by the ICC’s ACU for two years with one year being suspended for not reporting a match-fixing offer while Tamim opted out of the tour due to personal reasons.”

Obviously, we missed Shakib and Tamim. Just because we lost, we should not give the excuse that both of these players were not here.” Mominul said. (ANI)