Now, Atithi Devo Bhava for Meghalaya police

SHILLONG: As a pilot project, Tourist Police in Meghalaya will emulate the concept of Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is equivalent to God) ensuring safety of tourists visiting the state.

DGP R Chandranathan said on Sunday that since the police are the first contact points, the tourists can approach them for any help.

Besides, he said the police can properly guide the tourists when they arrive in the state and this will also send a positive message to the people outside that visiting Meghalaya is safe.

The DGP said the tourist police were also deployed during the Cherry Blossom Festival to assist visitors.

On Sunday, the sub-divisional police officer and the tourist police officers greeted several Thailand tourists visiting Sohra.

According to the DGP, the Meghalaya Police Act empowers policemen to act against those who create nuisance in public places.

There is a steady tourist flow to Shillong and Sohra besides other known destinations in the state and police consider that assisting the visitors will bring about a change of perception resulting in flow of more visitors. He said the tourist police personnel are from the existing force and there is no plan to raise a separate tourist police wing.

Earlier, the Centre had launched Atithi Devo Bhava as a social awareness campaign to help the tourists and to provide them with a feeling of being welcomed.