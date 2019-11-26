Residents demand inclusion of old Williamnagar Road under NH-127B

TURA: In the wake of officials of the PWD (Roads) Department recently informing that the old Tura-Williamnagar road via Asanang and Selbalgre does not come under NH-127B, nokmas and residents from several a’kings along the said road has sought the old road’s inclusion under the national highway project.

Residents and nokmas from several a’kinglands from the two districts of East and West Garo HIlls including Asananggre, Selbalgre, Romba A’dinggre, Chokkagre, Timbogre, Pakwagre, Rangmalgre, Rongsakgre, Bansamgre, Samandagre, Dawagre and Nengkra on Tuesday issued a statement demanding the road’s inclusion under the said project.

Earlier, highly placed sources from the PWD (Roads) Department had informed that the old road was never included for the national highway project but that the existing road would be repaired with funding from the World Bank and without any land acquisition. However, the residents while welcoming the repair project has also sought its inclusion in the highway project.

To press forward the demand for the road’s inclusion under the NH project, the NH 127B Demand Committee was also recently formed by the residents. A memorandum in this regard has also been submitted by the residents to the Chief Engineer of PWD (Roads) in Shillong.