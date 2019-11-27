Assam to set up 100 organic markets to encourage organic farming

GUWAHAT: In a move to incentivise organic farming, Assam government would set up 100 organic markets for selling organic products and roll out different schemes for the promotion of direct selling of the organic products in Assam.

Chairing a meeting of Agriculture department in the conference room of his office in Janata Bhawan today, Chief Minister Sonowal also directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to allot suitable lands in their respective districts. The meeting also discussed in details the ways and means to produce seeds in the state so that the seed requirements of the farmers are met from within the state itself.

Considering the immense demands of seeds in the state, Chief Minister Sonowal asked the Managing Director of Assam Seeds Corporation Limited to produce seeds to the tune of Rs. 200 crore. He also stressed on creating adequate infrastructure for seed production in the state. Sonowal also asked the Agriculture Department to ensure effective and judicious use of seeds by the farmers.

Sonowal also reviewed the distribution of tractors under Chief Minister Samagra Grammya Unnayan Yojana. He also took stock of the implementation of Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sa Sajuli Yojana. The meeting also discussed on Remunerative Approach for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation (RKVY) scheme etc.