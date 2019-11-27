Bill to protect rights of transgenders passed

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill on protection of rights of transgenders after a motion to refer it to a select committee of the Upper House was defeated. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on August 5. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on November 20. Replying to a discussion for further consideration of the bill, Gehlot said efforts will be made to incorporate the suggestions presented by members while framing the rules. He said a clause related to medical examination by a panel for a district magistrate (DM) or collector to certify a person as a transgender which was earlier part of the bill, has been done away with, after reservations were expressed by members in this regard. However, in case of a child, his or her parents can file application for issuance of an identification certificate. (PTI)