CM rules out tiff with guv

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has brushed aside speculation of any tussle with Raj Bhavan following the governor’s rejection of the government’s recommendation to impose administrator’s rule in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

“There is no tussle between Raj Bhavan and the secretariat. We have to see what the governor has said in the file. Maybe he had his legal and constitutional points… once we go through that then we will take a call on how to move forward. But one cannot look at it as a tussle as there are procedural matters”, he said.

The government had recommended administrator’s rule in the council after the executive committee was toppled following a no-confidence vote which was decided by the casting vote of the chairman. The NPP subsequently expelled the chairman, PN Syiem, from the party on disciplinary ground.

The NPP-UDP led the ruling United Democratic Alliance in the council.

On the political development in the GHADC, Sangma expressed confidence that nothing is going to happen.

As for KHADC, he said that there may be internal issues and he has been meeting the MDCs and others have also stepped in to resolve the issue.

“We will do a post mortem and will decide on how to move forward”, he said.