Deepika confirms Alia is getting married

Actress Deepika Padukone accidentally confirmed that her friend, actress Alia Bhatt, is all set to get married. Then, on realising what she had just said, the Padmaavat star said she had made it up.

The incident happened when Alia, Deepika, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ayushmann Khurrana came together for a discussion on films recently along with other actors, according to a report.

During the interview with Film Companion, Deverakonda was asked about actors who he would like to take advice from in Indian cinema.

While answering the question, Vijay said: “Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I’ve been in love with some of them — like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married.”

To which, Deepika said: “She (Alia) is getting married.”

Alia promptly said: “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?”

Deepika then clarified that she just made it all up and laughed it off.

Earlier this year, there were rumours that Alia and her beau Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot. (IANS)