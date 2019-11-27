NCLT’s liquidation order big blow, rues HPC revival panel

“Still optimistic about a positive outcome; need people’s support”

GUWAHATI: The National Company Law Tribunal’s order directing liquidation of the two non-operational mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd has come as a “big blow” for two lakh employees and workers, even as the Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) Mills Revival Action Committee mulls a last-ditch effort to save the mills.

The New Delhi branch of NCLT had on Monday directed the liquidator to start the liquidation process of the Cachar and Nagaon paper mills, as neither the government of India, being the sole owner of HPCL, nor any other party has come forward to run them.

“Even as options seem to be running out, we are still hopeful of a positive result as we contemplate appealing before a higher authority to save the mills from being liquidated. Currently, we are awaiting the certified copy of the NCLT order,” Manobendra Chakraborty, chief convener of committee, told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

Production in Cachar Paper Mill has been suspended since October 20, 2015, while operations at Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad came to a halt on March 13, 2017.

“As a consequence of non-payment of salaries for 35 months now, and the present order of liquidation, the existing employees are being forced to leave without their Provident Fund dues, gratuity, pension, salary, VRS, etc. Already 60 employees have died, including three who allegedly committed suicide, owing to acute financial crisis,” Chakraborty said.

“We apprehend that the mills, along with all imported plant and machinery, will be sold in bits and pieces as mere scrap now. So, I appeal to the people of Assam to raise their voice to save the mills and the future generation who will lose employment opportunities if the mills are liquidated. The socio-economic growth of Assam and the region are also linked to the mills,” he said.

Chakraborty rued the fact that “the assurances of the Prime Minister, chief minister of Assam, industry and other ministers (both central and state) and many leaders of the ruling party to revive the mills have now fallen flat.”

“The state government’s priorities are unknown here. It can spend over Rs 23 crore to host the Filmfare awards ceremony in Guwahati, but has not shown any intent to invest in two state assets which concerns lives of 2 lakh people. If the Kerala government can invest Rs 25 crore to stop a subsidiary of HPCL from going into liquidation, we do not see any reason why the Assam cannot do the same,” he said.