SHILLONG: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Latiplang Kharkongor, has sent the list of four executive members (EMs) to the governor on Wednesday.

Sources informed that MDCs who figure in the list are Ronnie V Lyngdoh, Lamphrang Blah (both Congress), Macdalyne Mawlong (PDF) and Mitchell Wankhar (NPP).

Names of six other EMs are yet to be finalised.