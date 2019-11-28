MLA seeks Centre’s intervention in stinking dumping ground near Mawlai

SHILLONG: Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie has sought the intervention of Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar and Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan into the matter of toxic air emanating from the garbage dumping ground located at Mawlai near here.

In a letter sent to both the Union Ministers, Sawkmie expressed concern over the fact the toxic air emanating from the dumping ground is posing serious challenges for the people living in nearby localities. He said several requests made to the State Government and Urban Affairs department on the concern had fallen on deaf ears

“I am afraid the odour and fumes may affect the health conditions of the people, unless the Union Government does something to the lives of people,” he said while adding that the State Pollution Control Board has also failed to perform its duties.

Lamenting that all toxic wastes from the dumping ground flows into Umiam river during rainy season, he added that he did not have any more confidence in the State Urban Affairs department to solve the problem.

“Fear psychosis has gripped people living in nearby areas as they are breathing toxic air which is hazardous to people,” he said while urging the Centre to take immediate measures before the situation in Shillong becomes like that in highly-polluted Delhi.