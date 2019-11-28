NPP-led EC loses majority; Cong wins dy chairman’s post

Shock and awe for MDA as BJP member sides with Opp candidate in GHADC

TURA: In one of the biggest setbacks to the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) in the state where the NPP is in alliance with the BJP and regional parties, its executive committee in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) was reduced to a minority after its candidate was defeated by the Congress alliance in the election to the post of deputy chairman on Wednesday afternoon.

The development comes close on the heels of the ruling alliance suffering a similar fate in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

What was most shocking for the grand alliance was the alleged cross-voting by five members from its alliance, including BJP MDC Bhupendra Hajong, who reportedly endorsed the Congress candidate and gave him his vote.

The switch-over to the rival camp by the five members, alleged to be Bhupendra Hajong, Nripendra Koch, Mark Goera B Marak, Rupert M Sangma and Kenedick S Marak, pushed the NPP’s Garo Hills Progressive Alliance from a majority of 19 to just 13 after an MDC’s vote was found invalid.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed after the deputy chairman’s election when the Chairman of the GHADC and NPP MDC, Denang T Sangma, adjourned the house sine die without taking up the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress.

Though the Garo Hill Progressive Alliance has been reduced to a minority, CEM Dipul Marak and his EC has, so far, not given any indication of stepping down.

In a House of 30 the NPP had expected a smooth sailing in the election to the deputy chairman’s post given that they were, till Tuesday, enjoying a majority of 19, excluding the chairman.

The ruling alliance had pitted former deputy CEM Augustine Marak against Congress’s Mettrinson Momin in the election.

But the tables were turned when the secret ballot took place on Wednesday.

Opposition candidate Mettrinson Momin secured 15 valid votes whereas the ruling candidate Augustine Marak obtained only 13 votes. One MDC’s vote was found invalid.

Shocked by the turn of events, the treasury benches of the ruling alliance, led by the CEM, walked out of the house before the no-confidence motion could be taken up. As the victorious opposition Congress alliance demanded taking up of the no-confidence motion while the ruling alliance began a walk out, the chairman adjourned the house indefinitely much amidst protest by the Congress MDCs who accused him of playing to the agenda of the ruling NPP executive committee.