Shah to meet stakeholders in Delhi on CAB

SHILLONG: The proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Shillong on November 29 has been cancelled and instead, the meeting on CAB with the stake holders will be held in New Delhi.

An official source said on Wednesday that the Union home minister was supposed to meet representatives of the government, political parties, pressure groups and others in Shillong to discuss the concerns over CAB.

“But since he is busy, the meeting will be held in Delhi either on November 29 or 30”, the source said.

The official added that the government will make clear its stand that Meghalaya should be exempted from the purview of CAB.

NPP, BJP and other political parties had also opposed CAB.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is already camping in Delhi as are members of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO).

The NESO has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister and the same will be submitted to the prime minister.

Earlier, the National Security Agency had a meeting in Delhi with the police and the paramilitary forces from the North East to discuss the security situation as there were protests against CAB by the pressure groups recently.