Khandu urges IAS officers to keep abreast of ground realities

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called upon mid-career IAS officers of the country to keep themselves connected with ground realities and always rely on innovation for solutions.

The Chief Minister from the frontier Northeastern state attended the valedictory function of the mid-career training programme for IAS officers here at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

Addressing the valedictory function, Chief Minister said since IAS officers were spread all over the country and hail from different regions, caste and creed, they could play an effective role in binding the country together. He said Sardar Patel had once called IAS the ‘steel frame’ of the country’s government machinery and hence the role and responsibility of IAS officers were being enormous.

“Times are changing and IAS officers must keep themselves updated with latest trend and be ready to adapt to changes. Mid-career training programme is essential to help them adapt to such changes. He urged that after what they have learnt in the institute, they must start implementing it on the ground not superficially but understanding the genuine concerns of the people.,” Khadu said.

He said political leadership changes every five years but officials in the bureaucracy are for longer period of time and hence the role of IAS officers assumes greater importance in the development of the country. He urged the IAS officers to work always keeping in mind the welfare of the country and its poorest section.

The Chief Minister gave away the awards and certificates to the IAS officers who had completed the mid-career training programme. He also felicitated the LBSNAA Director Sanjeev Chopra.

Khandu later addressed the 2019 batch of IAS officers undergoing their foundation course. Interacting with the IAS trainee, CM briefly spoke about Arunachal and Northeast as a whole. Chief Minister said Arunachal is known as the ‘Jai Hind’ state as this slogan is commonly heard in this part of the country. Development may not have fully reached Arunachal, but patriotic spirit runs high in the veins of the people here, said the CM.