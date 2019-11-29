Save water movement initiated in Hailakandi schools

GUWAHATI: A water conservation movement is brewing in schools in South Assam’s Hailakandi district as the initiative of the district administration.

Under the Jal Prakalpa, several schools have come up with such water conservation projects.

Deputy Commissioner, Keerthi Jalli has commissioned such projects in two educational institutions under Katlicherra education block in the district.

Inaugurating the first water conservation project at Sahabad ME Madrassa, Deputy Commissioner Jalli called upon the students to conserve water and make judicious use of the precious resource at school and at home. “You have to conserve every drop of water and to make proper use of the precious resource at home, school and in your everyday life,” said Jalli.

Hailing the efforts of the school management committee towards water conservation, Jalli asked the students not to waste water and to spread the message for conserving water for posterity.

She exuded optimism that the project would ensure use and reuse of water and help augmenting water conservation efforts.

Deputy Commissioner appealed to the students to save water, save earth and to spread the message of the importance of conserving water to the villages so that every village come forward to adopt a water project and help build water conservation movement in the district.

District Project Engineer, Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan, Arijit Chakrabarty said altogether 23 schools across the district have already installed water conservation projects. Chakrabarty disclosed that plans are on the anvil to install 310 such projects in educational institutions in the district within January 31 next year.

He said the project was not only cost effective but also a novel step in mitigating the fast depletion of ground water through a process of recycling thus minimising colossal wastage and ensuring purification of water fit for drinking purpose. The water conservation project built at an approximate cost of Rs 10,000 with several layers of sand and pebbles has an average depth of six feet.