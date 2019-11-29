UDP slams Ampareen for politicising CAB

SHILLONG: Political adviser to the Chief Minister and UDP Vice president, Allantry Dkhar, has accused the Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh of politicising sensitive issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Dkhar on Thursday said, “Why is Ampareen Lyngdoh politicking with sensitive issues like the CAB when the whole state knows that the state government is in unison with other stakeholders, including NGOs and pressure groups, in opposing the bill tooth and nail.”

According to Dkhar, there is no justification in attributing the collapse of ECs in the district councils to CAB since district councils had their own issues upon which events of instability took place.

He maintained that the Congress leader is trying to paint a different picture when the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, is leading from the front in the fight against the CAB

“Even during the last tenure of the government in Delhi, it was Conrad Sangma who led from the front and other CMs of the North East rallied behind him in opposing CAB,” he said.