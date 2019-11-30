News Capsule

Cleaning drive

The Durbar of the Hima Mylliem as done every year will conduct a special cleaning drive of Iewduh at 8 am on Sunday. The Office of the Syiem Hima Mylliem and Durbar also informed that for the smooth conduct of the cleaning drive, the Iewduh market will remain closed on the day.

Defence training

The office of the Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, East Khasi Hills, Shillong will conduct a number of Civil Defence Training for the youths in different localities and villages of the district in December. Interested locality administrator, locality youth leaders and youths who want to receive the training may contact the office of Deputy Controller, MATI building, Additional Secretariat Compound or contact telephone number 0364-2500531.

Indradhanush

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, East Khasi Hills, will conduct the Intensified Mission Indradhanush Programme 2.0 in the district from December 2 to 9. The goal of the programme is to provide immunisation to children below 2 years of age and also for pregnant women. For details, the nearest Health Centres, ASHAs, AWWs and ANMs may be contacted. The programme will launch at Ganesh Das Government MCH Hospital, Shillong at 9:30 am on December 2.

Meeting

The Sein Kur Dkhar Jaintia Hills, Wapung Circle will hold a general meeting (Dorbar Kur) cum Excellence Award-2019 at Madan Phutbol, Wapungskur, East Jaintia Hills at 10.30 am on Saturday.