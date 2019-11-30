ONGC sets up drinking water project at Sivasagar school

GUWAHATI: Public sector oil giant, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), has inaugurated a drinking water project at Dhitaipukhuri High School under CSR.

Executive Director and Asset Manager, ONGC, Assam Asset, Sanjeev Kakran while inaugurating the project reiterated the ONGC’s commitment for development of the State where it has strong bond with the people.

“ONGC is giving focused attention to empower people through CSR projects and seeks to work with local people as a team for development of the region,” the ED said.

Kakran interacted with the students and teachers of Dhitaipukhuri High School about various facilities available in the school and how ONGC can supplement further infrastructural development of the school. He announced financial support of Rs 20,000 for purchasing musical instruments for the students and assured to extend support towards the existing computer lab of the school for the benefit of the students.

Providing clean and safe drinking water in schools, in and around ONGC’s operational area, is a CSR initiative by ONGC Assam Asset. The project in Dhitaipukhuri High School has been implemented by ONGC’s All India OBC & MOBC Employees Welfare Association. It may be mentioned that during the last two years ONGC’s School Drinking Water Project benefitted more than 15,000 school children in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.