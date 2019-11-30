Ten injured in auto blast in Lahore

Lahore: At least 10 people were injured when a suspected terrorist planted a explosive device in an auto rickshaw that went off at a crowded locality here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened after the unidentified suspect boarded the auto rickshaw from Sherakot and got off at the thickly populated Chaurburji area in Lahore.

“Minutes after the suspect got off, explosion took place. It appears that he deliberately left the bag containing explosives in the rickshaw,” a senior official from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

The authorities said they would check the CCTV footage to find out the identity of the suspect.

“With the help of the Safe City cameras we will trace the suspect,” the officer said, adding that 10 people were injured in the incident with three critically hurt but stable.

“In the explosion, the rickshaw and three motorcycles have completely been damaged,” the officer said.

Deputy Inspector General Police Punjab (Investigation) Inam Haider said the suspect had targeted a crowded place to kill a lot of people.

“It seems that the device went off before reaching its target. We are also ascertaining what could be the possible target of the suspect,” he said.

Rickshaw driver Muhammad Ramzan, who regained his consciousness in hospital, told police that the suspect left his bag in the auto before getting off at Chauburji.

“A few minutes later I heard a powerful explosion and fell unconscious,” he said. Police said the driver would remain in their custody for investigation. (PTI)