‘The Simpsons not coming to an end’

Writer Al Jean has

denied the rumours that popular show, The Simpsons, is coming to an end.

There have been several rumours that the award-winning animated series would call it quits after its 32nd season. In fact, composer Danny Elfman recently claimed the show would be finishing soon.

“No disrespect to Mr. Elfman but we are producing season 32 starting next year and have no plans to end after that,” Jean said in an interview with metro.co.uk, refuting the rumours.

Jean even took to Twitter and shared that the rumours are not true.

“We are all thankful the following article is NOT TRUE,” he tweeted, sharing a link of the article which stated that The Simpsons is coming to an end.

The Simpson focuses on a family of five – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie – and their animated antics in the fictional town of Springfield. It has won 32 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards and a 2016 People’s Choice Award, according to the show’s website.

It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short The Longest Daycare. (IANs)