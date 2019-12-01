Attacker of Pakistan origin

London: The man who carried out the Black Friday attack on the iconic London Bridge was identified as a terror convict of Pakistani descent.

Usman Khan, 28, was out on parole when he stabbed one man and a woman to death, besides injuring three others, police said. None of the victims have been named, with at least one injured said to be critical, media reports said. Khan was convicted in 2012.

“He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence and clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack,” the BBC quoted London Metropolitan Police Assitant Commissioner Neil Basu as saying.

The Metropolitan Police on Saturday said Khan is a British national from Staffordshire. He was born in London and is of Pakistani ethnicity, Dawn reports said. Khan was shot by specialist armed forces and died at the scene, Basu added.

Searches were underway in Staffordshire, where Khan lived. He targetted the Friday event, where dozens of people, including students and former prisoners, were present, the BBC said.

“While we are still in the early stages of the investigation, at this time we are not actively seeking anyone else in relation to the attack,” Basu added.

“However, we continue to make fast time enquiries to ensure that no other people were involved in this attack and that there is no outstanding threat to the public.” He was shot dead by officers after members of the public restrained him. (IANS)