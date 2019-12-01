Centre assures land to Bru refugees in Tripura: Pradyot

GUWAHATI: Royal scion of Tripura and Congress, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma has said that the Centre has assured to provide a rehabilitation package, including land, to displaced Bru people in Tripura, which is similar to the one given in Mizoram.

“Union home minister, Amit Shah, during the meeting with stakeholders from our state on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in New Delhi (on Friday), assured that he would provide land patta and to displaced Bru (Reang) people who have been living in Tripura for the past 22 years with a rehabilitation package similar to the one given to repatriated Bru refugees in Mizoram,” Debbarma said on social media.

Calling for unity among the indigenous groups of the state, he reiterated that everyone should now be behind the Reang people who are from Tripura and should not be repatriated to Mizoram.

“Our demand has been that the Reang people, who have been living in camps in our state for so many years, are from Tripura. Their condition needed to be improved for which they have to be provided land in the state besides ration and all facilities for their rehabilitation,” he said.

A memorandum to Shah was also submitted by Debbarma on behalf of the stakeholders from the state

Debbarma has been raising the issue of the Bru refugees, particularly since ration supply to the seven relief camps housing the displaced Bru people in north Tripura was stopped by the Centre from October 1, 2019.

“Time has come for us to speak out and I want our Bru/Reang people to get land in our state of Tripura. We have become refugees in our own land and it hurts me that we are in this condition because we are not united,” Debbarma had posted earlier on Facebook.