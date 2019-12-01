Cong slams govt for removing Bakshi

SHILLONG: The Congress, which is ecstatic after getting a new CEM in KHADC, has slammed the NPP-led MDA government for its decision to strip the secretary to the Governor, Pravin Bakshi, of several departments which he was holding.

Congress MDC Ronnie V Lyngdoh said that the move of the government could be routine but when such a move comes just after the KHADC episode, there would be suspicion as to whether the officer has been made a scapegoat.

He also said that if that is the case, it would be foolish on the part of the government to punish an officer since an officer cannot influence the decision of the governor.

He also said that such a treatment from the government would demoralise the officers in the state.

“Such a move only shows how immature the people are at the helm of affairs”, he said.

On the other hand, KHADC chairman PN Syiem refused to comment anything on the matter even as he added that such decisions should not have anything to do with the KHADC issue and added that it is an internal matter of the government.

He also said that KHADC has its own role and the governor has taken the decision of not imposing the administrator’s rule as per his wisdom.

he Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA PT Sawkmie also said that if the government has intentionally removed Bakshi from the department following the KHADC episode, it is unfortunate.

Bakshi is left with only the lone post of the secretary to the governor though there is shortage of IAS officers in the state to handle various departments.

Bakshi was holding charge of eight major state government departments.