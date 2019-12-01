Fish species discovered in WKH

SHILLONG: A fish species has been discovered in West Khasi Hills District, officials said on Saturday.

The fish species that has the scientific name Schistura Syngkai, was discovered in the Twahdidoh stream, a tributary of Wahblei river, by a team of scientists led by Khlur Mukhim of Shillong’s Lady Keane College, they said.

Mukhim said both sexes of the fish have golden-brown bodies with blackish lateral stripes and slightly emarginate tail fins.

The specimens of the fish have been sent to Zoological Survey of India in Kolkata and Gauhati University Museum of Fishes in Guwahati, he said.

Mukhim had earlier discovered a blind fish species that lives 1,600 feet inside a limestone cave in East Jaintia Hills district. (PTI)