Khasi population in city not more than 50 pc: KSU

SHILLONG: The KSU has claimed that in Shillong, the indigenous Khasi population was reduced to not more than 50 percent compared to the past statistics.

The KSU brought this in its submission before the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi opposing the CAB.

The KSU said as per knowledge, it is known that there are approximately 14 million Hindus in Bangladesh. “In the North East and for example in Meghalaya, there are only more than 1 million ethnic Khasis which are currently facing the wrath of unabated influx from migrants belonging to other communities. In the capital city of Shillong itself, the indigenous Khasi population was reduced to not more than 50 percent compared to past statistics”, the KSU said.

According to the KSU, the bill is being proposed by the Central government without taking into account all the aspects, including the demographic structure of the Northeastern states of India including Meghalaya.

Though the KSU is not against any humanitarian venture by the country, it feels that prior to the implementation of any international humanitarian act, the humanitarian perspective of the microscopic indigenous communities of North East India should have been first taken into account.

“Therefore if such a bill is passed or if immediate citizenship is issued to the migrants, then the indigenous communities of North East and Meghalaya are bound to be wiped out or depopulated by these migrants, the KSU said.

“If suppose from the 14 million Bangladeshi Hindus, 3 million are granted Indian citizenship and settle in Meghalaya, then the 1 million Khasi populace will be reduced to a minority in a snap of a finger which in turn will lead to unimaginable discrimination of the tribal rights, customs and their political, economical and social rights which ultimately will result in their extinction and forced assimilation into the dominant communities”, the KSU said.

The KSU is of the opinion that instead of implementing the CAB, which is draconian in nature, the Centre should instead find ways and means to safeguard the interest and survival of the indigenous people of the region.

The KSU, in this context, has appealed to the Central government to facilitate the speedy implementation of the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation 1873 or the Inner Line Permit.

Besides it also wants non-application of the Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty 1950 in Meghalaya and the North East, besides giving constitutional safeguards to the people of Meghalaya with rights over land and natural resources among others which are long pending aspirations of the people.

Further, the union suggested that developmental schemes should be earmarked for the region so as to uplift the standard of living among the indigenous communities.