SHILLONG: Tyllilang Basketball Academy will be conducting the Tyllilang Winter Basketball Camp from December 2 to January 22 at Pearly Dew School, Jaiaw Laitdom, Shillong. Kids from ages 7 – 21 can register for the Basketball Camp by paying a registration fee of Rs. 1000. The Basketball Camp will be conducted every morning from 10 am to 12 noon daily. In the course of these eight weeks, the camp would include Fundamental Training, Physical and Mental Development and Team Building which would greatly help the students. A tournament will subsequently be held for the students during the last ten days of the camp.