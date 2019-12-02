Casual workers rally to get demands fulfilled  

TURA: Muster Roll workers from Garo Hills under the banner of the All Meghalaya Muster Roll Progressive Workers’ Union (AMMRPWU) on Monday organized a rally at the Chandmary Playground in Tura followed by a procession to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

During the rally at Chandmary Playground the workers unanimously demanded that the concerned authorities clear all their pending dues and fulfil their other demands by December 10. The workers resolved that it would stage an indefinite strike after December 10 if it failed to do so. Earlier, the workers had donned black badges to work, organized a Sit-in demonstration and gone on mass casual leave for two days in an effort to get their demands fulfilled.

The workers are demanding regularization of services, payment of dues on monthly basis, equal pay for equal work as per Supreme Court ruling including allotment of casual leave, EPF, ESI, bonus etc as per the office memorandum of personnel and Administrative reforms (B) department of 1996.