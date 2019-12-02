GGU elects new members

TURA: The new office bearers of the Garo Graduates’ Union (GGU) were elected recently during its 52nd Annual General Conference held at the Garo Graduates’ Union Secondary School in Tura.

The union elected Dr Merril N Sangma as President, Regesting G Momin as Vice President, Gathwin M Sangma as General Secretary, Bindaras R Marak and Mughading P Marak and as joint secretaries and Karlinzer K Marak as Accountant cum Treasurer besides 11 other executive members.