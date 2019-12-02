Indradhanush 2.0 targets 90 pc immunisation in state

SHILLONG: Meghalaya lags behind in completing the 90 per cent immunisation target for children of two years of age as the state’s percentage comes to only 61 per cent.

A state launch of Matru Vandana Yojana and Intensified Mission Indradhanush Programme 2.0 will be held on Monday at Ganesh Das Hospital to ensure that no child is left behind.

Director of Health Services (MCH & FW), cum Joint Mission Director, National Health Mission, L.M. Pdah said to reduce the infant mortality rate (IMR) and improve immunisation coverage, the Department of Health and Family Welfare will conduct the programme in East Khasi Hills from December 2-9 (excluding Sunday).

It may be mentioned that IMR in Meghalaya is 39 per cent as against the national average of 34 per cent.

Pdah said the Centre wants to achieve 90 per cent target for full immunisation coverage but “in spite of positive changes, there are challenges and shortcomings”. Special campaigns will be conducted in difficult pockets.

The programme will be conducted in seven districts — East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi District, North Garo Hills, West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills.

When asked, he said East Khasi Hills posed a challenge as it is a huge district and the department is also confronted with refusal pockets.

The Health Department is enlisting the Social Welfare and Education departments in the programme.

Mission Indradhanush

in GH

The East Garo Hills Health and Family Welfare Department is all set to observe the implementation of Intensified Mission Indradhanush with a week-long programme beginning on Monday.

According to the District Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Janulla K Marak, during the programme, immunisation will be provided in an intensified manner to all the left-out, drop-out, resistant families, pregnant women and the children in the age-group of 0-2 years in the district.

The DMHO also informed that all stakeholders have been requested to cooperate.

The programme will be launched by Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe at DRDA Hall-I in Williamnagar.