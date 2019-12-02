Lokayukta functions without special court

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta is functioning without its own investigation and prosecution wings.

Besides, no special court has been set up under the Lokayukta Act.

An official source said that the Lokayukta is depending on the police to initiate inquires whenever cases are filed.

In the absence of special court, the Lokayukta will have to refer the cases to normal courts.

So far only the chairman has been appointed and the government is working on appointment of members for the panel.

The search committee appointed by the state government to recommend the names of members of the Lokayukta had a meeting on November 25 and more meetings will be held to finalise the names.

The Lokayukta is currently dealing with only three cases and there is not a single case from East Khasi Hills.

Sources said that RTI activists and pro-Lokayukta groups had agitated in the past for the formation of Lokayukta but after the appointment of the anti-graft panel, not a single case was filed by them.