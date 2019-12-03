Cong for united NE post CAB dialogue

SHILLONG: As the Centre is poised to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Congress MLA and Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie on Monday said that there is a need to have a united North East and not a divided region.

Sawkmie said it was good to see political parties and pressure groups from the state raising their voice against CAB in unison before Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also lauded the various groups and political parties for their maturity in not playing politics over the issue.

The Congress MLA further reminded the Centre that there should not be any cause for a divided North East and the focus should be on a united region.

MDCs unhappy over meet outcome

The Chairman of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), PN Syiem, on Monday said the MDCs were not happy with the outcome of the meeting on CAB called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters here, Syiem said that the Council had sought for exemption of CAB from entire Meghalaya but there were offers that only the schedule areas will be exempted.

Asked as to what the Council’s stand will be if the Union government implemented the CAB, Syiem said that the KHADC will study the provisions of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

KHADC CEM Latiplang Kharkongor informed that the Council submitted a copy of the resolution passed by it during the recent winter session to the Central government stating their firm opposition to the CAB.

He also stated that before going to Delhi they had called a meeting of all MDCs but the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) members chose not to attend the same.

NEIPF to oppose CAB in all forms

Leader of the North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF), Meghalaya Chapter, Wellbirth Rani has asserted that they will not accept the Centre’s offer of not implementing the CAB (CAB) in schedule areas of the state.

Addressing the press on Monday, he said the organisation opposes CAB in any form.

“If the Union government passes the CAB, then there should be a provision for the Northeastern states to make their own laws to protect and safeguard themselves from influx”, he said.

Rani also added that the state government should start making laws to protect the indigenous people of the state.

Meanwhile, Sadon Blah of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front lamented that the Union government was determined to pass the CAB and expressed concern that the provision of exemption was not clear yet.

KSU to hold street meets against Bill

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) will hold street meetings in different parts of the city and adjoining areas from December 3-12 to raise awareness on the threats arising out of the CAB.

In a statement issued here, KSU general secretary Donald Thabah urged members of the various Dorbar Shnong, women’s wing and youths to attend the street meetings to present a unified opposition to the CAB.

The street meetings will be held at Laitjem & Madanrting (Dec 3); Malki & Laban (Dec 4); Mylliem Bah & Bishnupur (Dec 5); Rynjah & Pynthorumkhrah (Dec 6); Umlyngka & Jaiaw (Dec 7); Nongthymmai & Mawiong Umjapung (Dec 9); Mawprem & Umshing Mawkynroh (Dec 10); Nongmynsong & Mawlai Pump (Dec 11); and Mawkhar & Stand Bus Mawlai (Dec 12).