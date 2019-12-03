Petrol bombs, weapons found in HK university

Hong Kong: Over 40 petrol bombs and other weapons were found on the wrecked campus of Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University, after police lifted a 13-day cordon around the premises which was the scene of violent clashes between anti-government protesters and the force.

Police said on Monday they were alerted by the varsity on Sunday to a small number of petrol bombs and dangerous chemicals still on the grounds after the initial clear-up, reports the South China Morning Post.

Officers found 41 petrol bombs, 10 bottles of various chemicals and a gas canister. Both the police and fire departments said the removal operation had to be suspended because of protests in the area on Sunday. They planned to return to the campus on Monday to pick up the remaining weapons. Earlier, the university said that 20 petrol bombs and several offensive weapons were found on the campus on Sunday morning.

With the grounds dangerous for students and staff, management asked for their understanding that access could not be granted to the site on Monday and Tuesday.

More than 1,000 radical ­protesters and their supporters occupied the campus and engaged in fierce battles with police on November 17. (IANS)