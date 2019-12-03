PwDs’ body stages sit-in stir demanding adequate job reservation

SHILLONG Federation of Federation of Persons with Disabilities stage a sit-in demonstration here on Tuesday demanding for implementation of the 4 per cent job reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The organization will hold demonstration again on December 19.

The federation comprises Meghalaya Deaf Association, Khasi Disabilities Association, Garo Hills Association of the Deaf, West Khasi Disabled People Organisation, Meghalaya Liberation Association of Visually Impaired and All Meghalaya Association of Persons with Disabilities.

They held a sit-in demonstration at the Additional Secretariat Parking lot displaying placards which read, “If our rights have been fully implemented, we would not have been basking in the sun”, “Meghalaya made a reservation policy of 4 per cent to keep us in the dark, for its nothing but sugar-coated”, “The MPSC and DSC has toppled our employment reservation upside down”. Later, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) leaders also met the federation members.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, publicity secretary of the federation, Starwin Kharjana said there are a total number of 80 PWDs who are employed in government service while there are many who have been rejected.