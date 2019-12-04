East Bengal face Real Kashmir

Kalyani: Last edition runners-up side East Bengal will begin their I-League campaign against Real Kashmir Football Club here on Wednesday.

A title eluded East Bengal last season as, in spite of defeating Gokulam Kerala 2-1 on the last day of competitions, they fell one point shy of eventual champions Chennai City FC. Under the guidance of head coach Alejandro Menendez, the red-and-gold brigade drew with Real Kashmir at home and scored a victory in Srinagar last season and this will give them a psychological advantage before they start their season. The Kalyani Municipality Stadium will serve as the home venue of both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan except for the two derby matches. Real Kashmir, on the other hand, had a dream season last year. They became the first-ever team from Kashmir to play in the I-League and were title contenders at one point of time. Real Kashmir finally finished third with 37 points from 20 games. All eyes will be on the marquee player and head coach David Robertson’s son, Mason Lee Robertson who possesses the ability to play in different positions. (PTI)