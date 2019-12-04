FIR filed in Assam against molestation of NGH girl

TURA: An FIR has been filed against all those involved in the molestation of a young girl from North Garo Hills, a video of which went viral on Monday. Investigations by police have revealed that the incident took place at a place called Guria Haripara under Krishnai Police Station of Goalpara district in Assam.

In the video, the victim is seen being stripped by a group of persons while her non-Garo companion, who protested against the atrocity, suffered the same fate and was thrashed by the group with sticks sustaining serious injuries during the assault.

Soon after the video went viral, North Garo Hills Police was alerted who immediately dispatched a team to Tapa Darenchi in the same district as the victim had mentioned in the video that she belonged to the village.

However, after confirmation that no such incident had taken place there, another police team comprising of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with child protection officers from the district headed to Assam where they were able to confirm from their counterparts that the incident had taken place under the jurisdiction of Krishnai Police Station.

Further investigation along with Assam Police revealed that the incident took place on the afternoon of December 1 when the victim along with his male companion who hailed from Assam bordering North Garo Hills had gone to Krishnai on his motorbike. According to Assam Police, the two were found loitering in a secluded area by a group of youths, who started questioning them and later handed them over to Krishnai PS. However, as police were at the time unaware of the molestation, the victim’s parents were informed and called to the police station and as they declined to file any charges, the victim was sent home.

After the video of the molestation was shown to the Assam Police on Monday, an FIR was filed against all the (Contd on P-7)

FIR filed in …

(Contd from P-3) accused involved at Krishnai Police Station as well as a case registered against them under relevant sections.

“We have shown the video of the molestation to Assam Police and they have assured of their commitment to nab those involved after identification. We have also requested the DC and the SP to seriously look into the matter and take strong action against the culprits,” a highly placed police official who was part of the team that went to Assam said.

According to the official, another FIR has been filed against the male companion by the victim’s parents at Mendipathar PS for taking their minor daughter so far away from home without their knowledge.

Police are hopeful that all the accused will be arrested very soon once they are able to identify them from the video.

Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for counselling.