Ronaldo bags Serie A player of the year

Milan: Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Serie A player of the year.

Ronaldo, who scored 26 goals in his debut season in Italy and helped Juventus towards another domestic title, picked up the individual prize in a ceremony which took place on Monday night, reports goal.com.

A jury comprising of fellow Serie A players, coaches, referees, journalists, and current and former technical commissioners agreed upon Ronaldo’s name for the award. The Portugal international scored 21 times in 31 appearances, finishing fourth in the top-scoring charts, with veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria collecting the golden boot award. In this season, Ronaldo has managed to score on six times in his 11 appearances.

The star forward was absent from the Ballon d’Or ceremony which also took place on Monday night in Paris where he finished third in the voting of that particular gong. (IANS)