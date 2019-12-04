Umrit defeat Royal FC with 1st-minute goal

Shillong: Umrit bagged their first points of the Meghalaya State League with a 1-0 victory over Royal FC in Group A in Jowai on Tuesday. This was Umrit’s second match of the tournament and Royal FC’s third.

Khmihlang Thangkhiew scored the fastest goal of MSL 2019 by putting Umrit into the lead in just the first minute and he was named man-of-the-match as well.

There will be seven matches on Wednesday with arguably the biggest being the afternoon fixture in Group D between Niaw Wasa and Druma Sandruma in Resubelpara.

Mynthong Penalized: The Disciplinary Committee of the Meghalaya State League 2019 has sanctioned Mynthong for fielding an ineligible foreign player in their first match of Group B in Khliehriat against Sutnga on November 28.

The player in question is Dieye Hamidou, who played brilliantly and scored a brace in Mynthong’s 3-1 victory over Sutnga. In a letter to the Secretary of Mynthong SC, MSL 2019 Tournament Director Wanshan Kharkrang said, Sutnga were thus awarded three points from the match, taking them to six from two games, while Mynthong see their tally drop from nine to six from three matches.