DaddysRoad to help during accident emergency

SHILLONG: A mobile app called DaddysRoad has been developed by a Bangaluru company to assist people during traffic and accident emergency.

A distributor Cosmiwell Kharumnuid told media here that with the app, the people can always stay connected with their vehicle. “Anybody can get in touch with the vehicle owner instantly and notify on the related matters such as parking issues.”

“The app can also come to aid during accident cases where even the victim’s family can be notified instantly on the situation,” he said.

Besides the notification on accidents and getting parking spaces, Kharumnuid said, the app has features such as notifications, reminder, store documents, sharing live location etc.

He said that a call center will be set up to assist the people.