Dimchrang festival to begin with half marathon

TURA: The South West Garo Hills district administration in collaboration with the Arts & Culture department and Meghalaya Tourism is organizing the annual Dimchrang 2019 festival on December 10th and 11th at Ampati mini stadium in South West Garo Hills.

As part of the festival, the Dimchrang Matgrik half marathon (21k & 10k) which is being organized in collaboration with the Tura Runners Club will be held on December 10th and will kick off the celebrations. The marathon will be of two categories, 21k and 10k which will be flagged off from Ampati mini stadium on December 10th at 6am and 6:30am respectively. Finishers Medals will be awarded for participants who complete the marathons while top 30 male & female runners for 21k and top 120 male & female runners for 10k will also be awarded prizes. The registration for the marathons will be free and interested participants are requested to get themselves registered and collect their bibs on December 9 at students field from 2pm onwards.

Among other highlights of the Dimchrang 2019 festival on December 10th are industrial exhibition, indigenous games – 11:10am onwards, healthy baby show – 12 noon, tradidional cooking competition – 12:30 onwards, futsal – 2:30pm and rock show from 4:30pm onwards.While on the second and last day, December 11th, a VEC conference will be held from 10:30am onwards followed by talent hunt finals – 11:30am, indigenous games – 12:30pm, futsal final match – 2pm and rock show from 4:30pm onwards. Well known artistes and bands like Muz, Nokpante, Tengnang, silsang, Rough roads, Hi-fi stereo etc will be performing during the rock shows.